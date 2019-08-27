Chicago rapper CupcaKKe to play Orlando in September … and maybe give away money to fans

Someone is getting a little richer at Cupcakke’s Sept. 22 Orlando show at the Social. That’s right, the Chicago rapper sucks, ducks, and is sex-positive — and she's bringing her microphone deep-throating to her fans, aka “Slurpers,” along with some cash.
OK — so Elizabeth Harris who performs as CupcakKe is more than dildo games and declarations of wanting to ride Squidward's nose (that's right — as in the grumpy cartoon squid dude from Spongebob Squarepants). Her upbeat and mostly NSFW raps also finds space to deal with her own sexual abuse and prior homelessness, as well as allows her to champion her legion of fans in the LGBTQ+ community, and, well, dicks. Even Spider-Man's.
Anyway, CupcakKe took to Twitter to announce the details for her upcoming $10K Tour, during which the “Old Town Hoe” claims she will be giving away $10,000.
$10,000 giveaway! Official dates! I will be picking a random every night!!! To win Must hashtag #the10ktour with a screenshot of your purchase !!! Even if you buy tickets at door take a screenshot & hashtag it & I’ll pick the winner the night of each show https://t.co/z4vCj459XUpic.twitter.com/LtmsuXx2Gx
“I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & i will do it every night of the tour!!!”
While it was not made explicitly clear in her tweet, the folks over at Stereogum used their noggins to deduce that CupcakKe is probably not making it rain $10,000 each night; rather, the site said she'll probably give out that amount over the course of her 21-date run, which includes a return to the City Beautiful next month.