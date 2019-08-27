The Heard

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The Heard

Chicago rapper CupcaKKe to play Orlando in September … and maybe give away money to fans

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 3:20 PM

Someone is getting a little richer at Cupcakke’s Sept. 22 Orlando show at the Social. That’s right, the Chicago rapper sucks, ducks, and is sex-positive — and she's bringing her microphone deep-throating to her fans, aka “Slurpers,” along with some cash.

OK — so Elizabeth Harris who performs as CupcakKe is more than dildo games and declarations of wanting to ride Squidward's nose (that's right — as in the grumpy cartoon squid dude from Spongebob Squarepants). Her upbeat and mostly NSFW raps also finds space to deal with her own sexual abuse and prior homelessness, as well as allows her to champion her legion of fans in the LGBTQ+ community, and, well, dicks. Even Spider-Man's.

Anyway, CupcakKe took to Twitter to announce the details for her upcoming $10K Tour, during which the “Old Town Hoe” claims she will be giving away $10,000.


“I will be giving away $10,000!!! Every night of the tour I will be calling a random name out of a hat & that will be the winner of the night & i will do it every night of the tour!!!”



While it was not made explicitly clear in her tweet, the folks over at Stereogum used their noggins to deduce that CupcakKe is probably not making it rain $10,000 each night; rather, the site said she'll probably give out that amount over the course of her 21-date run, which includes a return to the City Beautiful next month.

So, the math breaks down to $476.19 per performance which is still pretty cool and very on-brand, as CupcakKe has been known to be hella charitable — giving back to Twitter followers who are struggling (notably, an LGBTQ youth who was kicked out by his family) as well as to the homeless shelter she once lived in.

Tickets start at $23 and are available via eventbrite.com.



