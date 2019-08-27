Bagel World moving into former Two Chefs Seafood space on Magnolia Drive

click to enlarge
Following in the footsteps of Manzano's Deli
, another New Smyrna Beach import is poised to give carb-loading Orlandoans a proper fix.
Bagel World will open this November in the former Two Chefs Seafood Oyster Bar at 743 N. Magnolia Drive in NoDo.
Much like the Bagel World in NSB, the Orlando outpost will serve breakfast and lunch items including breakfast wraps, deli sandwiches and, oh yeah, fresh-made bagels.
They'll also offer bialys — the "non-boiled second cousin of the bagel with treasure in the center" as it's described on BW's Instagram page.
It's typically an onion or garlic filling in that center which gives credence to the ages-old adage "one man's onion or garlic filling is another man's treasure."
We've reached out to Bagel World for additional details on the opening but, in the meantime, check out their menu
.
