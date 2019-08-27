Tip Jar

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

ALDI to reopen Kissimmee store after remodeling, plans to open more discount grocery stores in Central Florida

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge ALDI plans to expand its store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022. - PHOTO VIA ALDI / UX DESIGN
  • Photo via Aldi / UX Design
  • ALDI plans to expand its store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022.
In the midst of an accelerated growth plan, the ALDI located on 4425 W. Vine St. in Kissimmee will reopen its doors on Thursday, Aug. 29.

That's big news for fans of cheap groceries, as ALDI's no-frill approach excludes shopping bags and name brands to pass the savings on to shoppers.

ALDI's sourcing and pricing models are considered a "disruptive innovation" in retail, a term used to describe when a new company enters a market and succeeds by targeting overlooked or underserved customers, usually customers attracted to the lower price range.

The company has invested $5 billion toward an aggressive growth initiative to include in-store remodeling and expansions. They plan to introduce new products nationwide, with an emphasis on organic, fresh and easy-to-make cooking options.



ALDI currently has 114 stores operating in the state of Florida with 20 Orlando-area locations to date.

The store offers a few novelty items, such as a s'mores cookie kit that serves 16 people, and caramel macchiato cupcakes, which cost less than actual caramel macchiato drinks.

The new and improved Kissimmee location will feature 40 percent more fresh food items with a focus on health, convenience and an increase in baked goods.

