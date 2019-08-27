The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The Heard

After 54 days in the recording studio, John Vanderslice brings 'The Cedars' on tour through Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 11:34 AM

click image PHOTO VIA JOHN VANDERSLICE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via John Vanderslice/Facebook
A John Vanderslice show is one part musical performance and one part audience-bonding experience.

In addition to performing songs from ten original albums, Vanderslice tells stories, sometimes with deeply personal reflections, about his travels and inspirations. So his latest living-room tour will be an even cozier way to hear selections from The Cedars, an album created under pressure, but apparently without a time limit.

Vanderslice is often called a musician's musician, for his production work for bands like Spoon and the Mountain Goats, and for his strict adherence to analog recording at his studio, Tiny Telephone, located in San Francisco and Oakland, California.

Recording The Cedars somehow slipped past the one-month mark to become a 54-day project. In this one regard, owning your own studio is an extreme luxury.



"We used a lot of modular synthesizers and ARPs and Moogs stuff from the 60s," says Vanderslice said in a KEXP performance in August. "We made these systems talk to each other to create the super-retro tech world of 1971."

"There are feature films that are shot in 54 days," Vanderslice told SFStation in April. "It was a tremendously long and psychologically complicated part of my life."

Despite his prodigious output, the new album came as a bit of a surprise. That's because his 2013 tour for his ninth original album, Dagger Beach nearly ended in disaster, when Vanderslice – a passenger in the front seat of his tour van – almost died in an accident on an Ohio highway. He claimed then to be done for good with touring.

Vanderslice says it was a record label, Native Cat Records, that convinced him to record again, and the tour reflects a more casual way to support the album. Only 40 guests will be able to purchase tickets to the show, which will be hosted at a private residence (the address is revealed to those who buy a ticket).

The album name refers to an 11-square-mile canyon in the West Sonoma County wilderness, where geological anomalies are shrouded from tourists' eyes by parcels of private, inaccessible land.

Fader called The Cedars "the finest work the San Francisco-based artist has released to date," making it a both a solid introduction for the uninitiated, and a likely hit for JV devotees. On a tour that is only slightly more accessible than the Cedars itself, the lucky few who get to hear the songwriter up close are in for a special treat.

John Vanderslice plays a living room in Orlando on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets here. The exact location is TBA.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Orlando area teachers are being gouged on rent Read More

  3. Goodbye Future World! Disney finally reveals details about its major Epcot overhaul Read More

  4. Now you can get a passport at the downtown Orlando Public Library Read More

  5. As thousands of communications workers strike across the southeast, Orlando has eight AT&T picket lines Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation