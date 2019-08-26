Eleven Central Florida pizzeria locations violated wage, child labor laws

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Stock

A pepperoni pizza awaits illegal delivery by a 17-year-old

click to enlarge via U.S. Department of Labor

Seven Orlando locations of the pizza chain Flippers got caught up in a department of labor investigation.A total of 11 Central Florida locations were ordered to pay $27,425 in back wages to 70 employees, and pay $1,810 in child labor violation penalties, according U.S. labor officials.U.S. Department of Labor officials allege the pizzeria was involved with several bad practices. Investigators determined assistant managers eligible for overtime got flat weekly salaries, overtime time for tupped workers were calculated incorrectly, and the pizzeria had a 17-year-old minor to operate a motor vehicle to make deliveries, which goes against Fair Labor Standards child labor requirements.On top of that, the payroll records were not accurate, according to investigators. Wage and Hour District Director Daniel White released a statement Monday on the violations.“Businesses employing minors have a special responsibility to ensure the safety of these workers by not having them perform any duties deemed hazardous,” White said. “The Wage and Hour Division staffs local offices and provides online resources to assist employers in complying with the law. We encourage all employers to take advantage of these free compliance assistance resources, and to reach out to us with any questions.”The following Flippers locations were affected: