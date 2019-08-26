Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 26, 2019

Bloggytown

Eleven Central Florida pizzeria locations violated wage, child labor laws

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge A pepperoni pizza awaits illegal delivery by a 17-year-old - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • A pepperoni pizza awaits illegal delivery by a 17-year-old
Seven Orlando locations of the pizza chain Flippers got caught up in a department of labor investigation.

A total of 11 Central Florida locations were ordered to pay $27,425 in back wages to 70 employees, and pay $1,810 in child labor violation penalties, according U.S. labor officials.

U.S. Department of Labor officials allege the pizzeria was involved with several bad practices. Investigators determined assistant managers eligible for overtime got flat weekly salaries, overtime time for tupped workers were calculated incorrectly, and the pizzeria had a 17-year-old minor to operate a motor vehicle to make deliveries, which goes against Fair Labor Standards child labor requirements.

On top of that, the payroll records were not accurate, according to investigators. Wage and Hour District Director Daniel White released a statement Monday on the violations.



“Businesses employing minors have a special responsibility to ensure the safety of these workers by not having them perform any duties deemed hazardous,” White said. “The Wage and Hour Division staffs local offices and provides online resources to assist employers in complying with the law. We encourage all employers to take advantage of these free compliance assistance resources, and to reach out to us with any questions.”

The following Flippers locations were affected:
click to enlarge VIA U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR
  • via U.S. Department of Labor
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Orlando area teachers are being gouged on rent Read More

  3. Goodbye Future World! Disney finally reveals details about its major Epcot overhaul Read More

  4. As thousands of communications workers strike across the southeast, Orlando has eight AT&T picket lines Read More

  5. SeaWorld Orlando offers Florida teachers free admission for a year Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation