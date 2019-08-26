Axine M, C-C and Club Goya drop a rainbow of subterranean beats at the Falcon

click to enlarge Jen Cray

In her Orlando debut, NYC electronic artistproved to be a much more urgent and pounding live presence than recordings might suggest. Despite the trance wavelength that hermaintains, this set came with a rhythmic aggression that sometimes rivaled drum & bass.But when it comes to intensity, Gainesville’s– who is Andrew Chadwick, the mind behind noise-collage act– was without peer in a performance that was aEncompassing everything from hardcore breakbeat to manic Latin beats to what sounded likesped way up, he smashed and stuttered it all together like a noise-freak DJ set clocking in at an RPM on the edge of dance and seizure. Probably his most subversive master stroke was turning ahit into an assaulting beat stampede. Add in costume headgear and a DIY light rig and you’ve got aBut one of the evening’s best discoveries was from right here in the 407. Opening the night like a lit flare wasthe solo project by Xavya of forward-minded hip-hop groupClub Goya’s experimental rap bumps and thumps on a frequency where the underground and the popular are reconcilable and everything from trap to pop can harmonize.His live set packed beats of all stripes, from bass to classic hip-hop breaks and beyond. And with a performance of nonstop bounce and motion, he handled it all with a natural, artistic flair that’s much more aboutthan basic-ass old-school posturing. Catch this kid.