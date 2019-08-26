Axine M, C-C and Club Goya drop a rainbow of subterranean beats at the Falcon

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Axine M, Club Goya and C-C, The Falcon, Aug. 22

In her Orlando debut, NYC electronic artist Axine M
proved to be a much more urgent and pounding live presence than recordings might suggest. Despite the trance wavelength that her warped, minimal techno
maintains, this set came with a rhythmic aggression that sometimes rivaled drum & bass.

But when it comes to intensity, Gainesville’s C-C
– who is Andrew Chadwick, the mind behind noise-collage act Ironing
– was without peer in a performance that was a particle collider of beats.

Encompassing everything from hardcore breakbeat to manic Latin beats to what sounded like Die Antwoord
sped way up, he smashed and stuttered it all together like a noise-freak DJ set clocking in at an RPM on the edge of dance and seizure. Probably his most subversive master stroke was turning a Taylor Swift
hit into an assaulting beat stampede. Add in costume headgear and a DIY light rig and you’ve got a post-apocalyptic party.


But one of the evening’s best discoveries was from right here in the 407. Opening the night like a lit flare was Club Goya,
the solo project by Xavya of forward-minded hip-hop group Ohtwo.

Club Goya’s experimental rap bumps and thumps on a frequency where the underground and the popular are reconcilable and everything from trap to pop can harmonize.

His live set packed beats of all stripes, from bass to classic hip-hop breaks and beyond. And with a performance of nonstop bounce and motion, he handled it all with a natural, artistic flair that’s much more about real feel
than basic-ass old-school posturing. Catch this kid.

