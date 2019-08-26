Tip Jar

Monday, August 26, 2019

4 Rivers Smokehouse to open at ONE DAYTONA complex this winter

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 5:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY 4 RIVERS SMOKEHOUSE / FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse / Facebook
BBQ is coming back to ONE DAYTONA's dining, entertainment and shopping complex across from the Daytona International Speedway.

4 Rivers Smokehouse has announced that it will move into the space formerly occupied by Kansas City BBQ mavens Oklahoma Joe's, which shuttered in May.

The 6,500 square-foot restaurant will offer seating for 280 guests, full-service catering/delivery and a bar that serves beer and wine, and will open this winter. The address is 1 Daytona Blvd, in Daytona Beach.

Fans of the smokehouse can enjoy it sooner than that, though, as the 4 Rivers food truck will be on-site for several events, including:



· Funtoberfest on Oct. 12
· Biketoberfest on Oct. 17-20
· Cruisin’ ONE DAYTONA Monthly Car Show on Nov. 2

The new location will mark the fifteenth smokehouse location for the Winter Park-based chain as it nears its tenth anniversary.

