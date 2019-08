4 Rivers Smokehouse to open at ONE DAYTONA complex this winter

click to enlarge Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse / Facebook

BBQ is coming back to ONE DAYTONA 's dining, entertainment and shopping complex across from the Daytona International Speedway. 4 Rivers Smokehouse has announced that it will move into the space formerly occupied by Kansas City BBQ mavens Oklahoma Joe's, which shuttered in May The 6,500 square-foot restaurant will offer seating for 280 guests, full-service catering/delivery and a bar that serves beer and wine, and will open this winter. The address is 1 Daytona Blvd, in Daytona Beach.Fans of the smokehouse can enjoy it sooner than that, though, as the 4 Rivers food truck will be on-site for several events, including:· Funtoberfest on· Biketoberfest on· Cruisin’ ONE DAYTONA Monthly Car Show onThe new location will mark the fifteenth smokehouse location for the Winter Park-based chain as it nears its tenth anniversary.