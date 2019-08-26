4 Rivers Smokehouse to open at ONE DAYTONA complex this winter

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy 4 Rivers Smokehouse / Facebook
BBQ is coming back to ONE DAYTONA
's dining, entertainment and shopping complex across from the Daytona International Speedway.
4 Rivers Smokehouse
has announced that it will move into the space formerly occupied by Kansas City BBQ mavens Oklahoma Joe's, which shuttered in May
.
The 6,500 square-foot restaurant will offer seating for 280 guests, full-service catering/delivery and a bar that serves beer and wine, and will open this winter. The address is 1 Daytona Blvd, in Daytona Beach.
Fans of the smokehouse can enjoy it sooner than that, though, as the 4 Rivers food truck will be on-site for several events, including:
· Funtoberfest on Oct. 12
· Biketoberfest on Oct. 17-20
· Cruisin’ ONE DAYTONA Monthly Car Show on Nov. 2
The new location will mark the fifteenth smokehouse location for the Winter Park-based chain as it nears its tenth anniversary.
