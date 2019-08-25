Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, August 25, 2019

Bloggytown

Tropical Storm Dorian likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday

Posted By on Sun, Aug 25, 2019 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge Dorian, seen here in the lower-right corner, is roughly 515 miles east-southeast of Barbados - PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
  • Dorian, seen here in the lower-right corner, is roughly 515 miles east-southeast of Barbados
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are saying we’ll likely see 2019’s first hurricane by late Monday or early Tuesday.

In a Sunday advisory at 8 a.m., the NHS said Tropical Storm Dorian, which is moving 10-15 mph roughly 515 miles east-southeast of Barbados, has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is expected to gradually increase in strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

“The tropical storm is forecast to move generally west-northwestward at a similar forward speed for the next several days,” said the NHS. “On the forecast track, Dorian is expected to be near the central Lesser Antilles on Tuesday.”

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Barbados.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NOAA
  • Image via NOAA
As of now, the NHC says Dorian is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph before weakening by Wednesday. However, the center also noted that “it is too soon to determine the specific timing or magnitude of impacts in the Lesser Antilles, but tropical storm or hurricane watches will likely be needed for a portion of the islands on Sunday.”



Look for more updates on Dorian throughout the day, but as of now it is still way too far out to determine if it will play any major role in Florida’s weather.

Besides Dorian, a low pressure system moving away from the coast of Florida is also being watched.That system has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days, says the NHS.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Goodbye Future World! Disney finally reveals details about its major Epcot overhaul Read More

  3. Orlando area teachers are being gouged on rent Read More

  4. Eleven Central Florida pizzeria locations violated wage, child labor laws Read More

  5. Tropical Storm Dorian threatens Florida's east coast Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation