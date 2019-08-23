Bloggytown

Friday, August 23, 2019

Women's Equality Day town hall in Orlando this weekend will commemorate the 99th anniversary of women voting

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
A reminder: women have only been allowed to vote in the U.S. for 99 years.

On Sunday, a group of women lawmakers in Orange County will take time out to focus on women's issues, including reproductive health, paid family leave, public safety, tax structures, and state ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

The town hall event, featuring four state representatives, will commemorate the 99th anniversary of suffrage, granted Aug. 26, 1920 (although, it wasn't until 1965 that the Voting Rights Act expanded it more fully to women of color).

The event will bring out state representatives Joy Goff-Marcil, Kamia Brown, Amy Mercado and Anna Eskamani, all Democrats.



"We are thrilled to welcome women lawmakers from across Orange County to House District 47 for a special town hall focused on women’s equality,” Eskamani said in a prepared statement.

“Now is the time to lift up the needs of women and girls, and work together to find important solutions. The event has garnered over 100 RSVPS, so we’re looking forward to a fantastic crowd!”

When: Aug. 25 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: IBEW Union Hall 820 Virginia Drive

