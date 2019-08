With a little planning, these I-4 road closures don't have to ruin your weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Dave Plotkin

I-4 under construction during I-4 Ultimate

click to enlarge Courtesy of Florida Department of Transportation

Bridge work on Interstate 4 will cause road closures this weekend.Watch out for the right lane on eastbound Fairbanks Avenue under I-4 and the west I-4 entrance ramp from Fairbanks Avenue. They will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation.Those driving on eastbound Fairbanks Avenue will have to turn right on Orlando Avenue, make a right onto Princeton Street, then get on westbound I-4.In other I-4 news, WKMG reported that a construction accident during demolition work closed a lane of I-4 on Thursday night.