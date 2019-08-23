Friday, August 23, 2019
With a little planning, these I-4 road closures don't have to ruin your weekend
By Jenna Lyons
on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 11:02 AM
Photo by Dave Plotkin
I-4 under construction during I-4 Ultimate
Courtesy of Florida Department of Transportation
Bridge work on Interstate 4 will cause road closures this weekend.
Watch out for the right lane on eastbound Fairbanks Avenue under I-4 and the west I-4 entrance ramp from Fairbanks Avenue. They will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to a press release
from the Florida Department of Transportation.
Those driving on eastbound Fairbanks Avenue will have to turn right on Orlando Avenue, make a right onto Princeton Street, then get on westbound I-4.
In other I-4 news, WKMG reported that a construction accident during demolition work closed a lane of I-4
on Thursday night.
