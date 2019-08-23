Bloggytown

Friday, August 23, 2019

With a little planning, these I-4 road closures don't have to ruin your weekend

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge I-4 under construction during I-4 Ultimate - PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
  • I-4 under construction during I-4 Ultimate
click to enlarge COURTESY OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
  • Courtesy of Florida Department of Transportation
Bridge work on Interstate 4 will cause road closures this weekend.

Watch out for the right lane on eastbound Fairbanks Avenue under I-4 and the west I-4 entrance ramp from Fairbanks Avenue. They will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Those driving on eastbound Fairbanks Avenue will have to turn right on Orlando Avenue, make a right onto Princeton Street, then get on westbound I-4.

In other I-4 news, WKMG reported that a construction accident during demolition work closed a lane of I-4 on Thursday night.



