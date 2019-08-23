Orlando's Magical Dining Month has finally begun

A dollar from each meal will go toward local charities, according to Visit Orlando, which is putting on the event for its 14th year. It will last through Sept. 30.
Planning your weekend meals? Get a three-course dinner for just $35 during Visit Orlando's #MagicalDining! $1 from each meal will benefit @namigreaterorl and @LCF_Orlando https://t.co/DNikakmtfj— Visit Orlando (@VisitOrlando) August 23, 2019
📍: @tapatoroorlando
📸: goepicurista via IG pic.twitter.com/CPlxGtJNZD
