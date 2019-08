Orlando's Magical Dining Month has finally begun

click to enlarge Photo via Fogo de Chão / Visit Orlando

Planning your weekend meals? Get a three-course dinner for just $35 during Visit Orlando's #MagicalDining! $1 from each meal will benefit @namigreaterorl and @LCF_Orlando https://t.co/DNikakmtfj



📍: @tapatoroorlando

📸: goepicurista via IG pic.twitter.com/CPlxGtJNZD — Visit Orlando (@VisitOrlando) August 23, 2019

Happy Friday, y'all.Magical Dining Month starts Friday (that's today)!If you're unaware, that means you can get incredible three-course meals at what would usually be a pricey Orlando restaurants – for only $35 a person. No worries if you're a picky eater, there are more than 120 restaurants to choose from.A dollar from each meal will go toward local charities, according to Visit Orlando , which is putting on the event for its 14th year. It will last through Sept. 30.This year, the charities benefiting will be National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Orlando and Lighthouse Central Florida.