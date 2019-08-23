Tip Jar

Friday, August 23, 2019

Orlando's Magical Dining Month has finally begun

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 5:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FOGO DE CHÃO / VISIT ORLANDO
  • Photo via Fogo de Chão / Visit Orlando
Happy Friday, y'all.

Magical Dining Month starts Friday (that's today)!

If you're unaware, that means you can get incredible three-course meals at what would usually be a pricey Orlando restaurants – for only $35 a person. No worries if you're a picky eater, there are more than 120 restaurants to choose from.
A dollar from each meal will go toward local charities, according to Visit Orlando, which is putting on the event for its 14th year. It will last through Sept. 30.

This year, the charities benefiting will be National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Orlando and Lighthouse Central Florida.



