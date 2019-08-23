The Heard

Friday, August 23, 2019

The Heard

Gatecreeper and Exhumed to bring co-headlining tour to Winter Park in November

Posted By on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 2:01 PM

click image Gatecreeper - PHOTO VIA GATECREEPER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Gatecreeper/Facebook
  • Gatecreeper
It'll be a veritable bonanza of metal this autumn at the Haven in Winter Park when Gatecreeper and Exhumed bring their co-headlining tour to town, with Necrot and Judiciary in tow. This is a dream team of two generations of extreme metal; and both headliners will have new albums under their belt in time for the shows. Exhumed releases Horror and Gatecreeper drops Deserted, both on Oct. 4.

Gatecreeper, Exhumed, Necrot and Judiciary play the Haven on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


