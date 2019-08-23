Friday, August 23, 2019
Gatecreeper and Exhumed to bring co-headlining tour to Winter Park in November
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 2:01 PM
Photo via Gatecreeper/Facebook
Gatecreeper
It'll be a veritable bonanza of metal this autumn at the Haven in Winter Park when Gatecreeper
and Exhumed bring their co-headlining tour
to town, with Necrot and Judiciary in tow. This is a dream team of two generations of extreme metal; and both headliners will have new albums under their belt in time for the shows. Exhumed releases Horror
and Gatecreeper drops Deserted,
both on Oct. 4.
Gatecreeper, Exhumed, Necrot and Judiciary play the Haven
on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
