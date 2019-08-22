Bloggytown

Thursday, August 22, 2019

WWE show filmed in Winter Park gets primetime USA Network slot

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge Wrestlemania - PHOTO VIA WWE
  • Photo via WWE
  • Wrestlemania
The WWE wrestling program hosted every week at Full Sail is getting a huge new audience.

"NXT," a two-hour wrestling show with a "unique blend of authentic in-ring action" is now getting a primetime spot on USA Network, thanks to good ratings.

And the production partnership between the university and WWE is still going strong.

"The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand," Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO said in a statement. "Over the long term our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw® and SmackDown®."



"NXT," which started in 2010, is the top weekly series for WWE. It's on Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

You'll find wrestlers like Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Shayna Baszler, and Johnny Gargano in the ring.

