Thursday, August 22, 2019

Spooky Empire announces Alice Cooper and Elvira join Tampa lineup, because Orlando can't handle it

Posted By and on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 9:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ALICE COOPER / FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Alice Cooper / Facebook
We told you in May about how the Spooky Empire convention had outgrown Orlando, unable to find a space large enough to fit the gigantic, biannual horror and sci-fi thriller-con.

Even though they say it was moving from Orlando to Tampa "due to an increase in size and scope of logistics," we can't help but wonder if the relocation has something to do with the enormous fight that broke out in Orlando in 2018, over a shortage of Elvira Mistress of the Dark figurines (they're toys, people).

After all, Spooky Empire did return to the Wyndham Orlando Resort one more time in March 2019. So why leave the City Beautiful for the Tampa Convention Center now? It could have to do with the lineup Spooky Empire announced on Wednesday.

Shock rocker Alice Cooper and Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson were added to the already-loaded lineup, which features director Clive Barker, actress Mia Farrow, and “Jason Voorhees” actor C.J. Graham.



"On Friday, Nov. 1st Elvira will have a rare appearance in full costume for a special photo-op," Spooky Empire said in a statement. "She will be signing autographs as herself, Cassandra Peterson, on Saturday and Sunday."

We can only conclude that, at least according to Spooky Empire, Orlando simply cannot handle Elvira.

This year’s convention will run from Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at the Tampa Convention Center. Tickets start at $20 and children 10-years-old and under are free.

