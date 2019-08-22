Orlando warehouse from 1920s to be restored as community gathering space called Central City Station

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Garber Development
A 1920s warehouse in downtown Orlando will soon be home to something cool. We think.
What is it, exactly? That much we don't yet know. But, according to paperwork filed by developers, it should be a mixed use development/community gathering space.
The site of this yet-to-be decided space will be 617 West Central Blvd. There's even a name for the development: Central City Station.
Garber Development bought the 16,000 square foot space from Wall Street, said Pete Wood, director of operations for Garber Development.
Before, it housed Yard Bar, the "pop-up" pre-game and post-game watering hole. The plan is to restore the space, not unlike what Garber plans to do over in Winter Park
This new place should be some type of entertainment venue where people can eat, shop, or simply hang out.
"Our idea is it’s going to be some type of open space that the community can come to," Wood said by phone Thursday. "It could be one tenant, it could be multiple tenants. we’re really not sure yet what we’re going to do with the space to be honest."
Garber Development president Lamont Garber said the decades-old building will tie the future with the past.
“Our newest project is an architectural dream. Central City Station is all about preserving the history and connecting the future – creating a vibrant, social destination for everyone to enjoy” Garber said in a prepared statement. “There is an undeniable, emotional connection to this property, and we are excited to share that feeling and so much more with the community.”
Construction is slated for early 2020, and should take six to nine months, Wood said.
In the interim, keep an eye out for potential events at the building before construction starts. Developers say a farmers market, holiday market or a similar type of thing could be coming soon.
