Lyft to bring its ride credit program to Orlando nonprofits

Photo by why kei on Unsplash
Lyft's latest philanthropic efforts are coming to Orlando.
The ride share company announced it's bringing its Wheels for All Grants
program to the city, allowing local nonprofits to apply for free ride credits.
“We’re proud to be a part of the Orlando community, and to offer this opportunity to nonprofit organizations who are making a positive impact,” Yun Ling, Central Florida General Manager for Lyft, said in a prepared statement. “We are humbled to support local organizations with free and discounted transportation options, and to work together to further these efforts.”
Lyft will select three nonprofits every quarter, generally awarding them about $1,000 each in free ride credits. The organizations can then use those to help low-income residents who might not have as much access to cars.
Previously, Lyft got together with The Community Hope Center to help give the homeless in the Orlando community rides to important destinations like medical appointments and social security offices, the company stated.
But before we paint Lyft as the non-evil Uber, it would be amiss to overlook the current sexual assault concerns for women riders. A Bloomberg piece titled Lyft's ‘Woke’ Image Collides With Flurry of Sex Assault Lawsuits
looks into the suit against the company from at least seven women who allege they were assaulted by drivers during late-night rides.
Lyft has promised to up the ante on background checks and put checks in place to assure drivers cannot hide criminal records, Bloomberg reported. The company starts accepting Orlando applications in September. Here's a look at how your nonprofit can apply
