Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Bloggytown

Lyft to bring its ride credit program to Orlando nonprofits

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 12:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY WHY KEI ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by why kei on Unsplash
Lyft's latest philanthropic efforts are coming to Orlando.

The ride share company announced it's bringing its Wheels for All Grants
program to the city, allowing local nonprofits to apply for free ride credits.

“We’re proud to be a part of the Orlando community, and to offer this opportunity to nonprofit organizations who are making a positive impact,” Yun Ling, Central Florida General Manager for Lyft, said in a prepared statement. “We are humbled to support local organizations with free and discounted transportation options, and to work together to further these efforts.”

Lyft will select three nonprofits every quarter, generally awarding them about $1,000 each in free ride credits. The organizations can then use those to help low-income residents who might not have as much access to cars.



Previously, Lyft got together with The Community Hope Center to help give the homeless in the Orlando community rides to important destinations like medical appointments and social security offices, the company stated.

But before we paint Lyft as the non-evil Uber, it would be amiss to overlook the current sexual assault concerns for women riders. A Bloomberg piece titled Lyft's ‘Woke’ Image Collides With Flurry of Sex Assault Lawsuits looks into the suit against the company from at least seven women who allege they were assaulted by drivers during late-night rides.

Lyft has promised to up the ante on background checks and put checks in place to assure drivers cannot hide criminal records, Bloomberg reported.  The company starts accepting Orlando applications in September. Here's a look at how your nonprofit can apply.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sorry, but thermostats in Florida should never be above 78 degrees Read More

  2. Mixed-use development to be latest addition along Winter Park's Orange Avenue corridor Read More

  3. Folk-punk star Austin Lucas returns to Orlando a changed and chiseled man Read More

  4. Safe surrender event gives misdemeanor defendants with open warrants a chance to 'get life back on track' Read More

  5. Burlesque troupe Corsets & Cuties pull a double-header in Orlando and Sanford this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation