Local noise-metal wrecking crew Glorious Rebellion release new music video and play Shovelhead Lounge Friday
PostedByBao Le-Huu
on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 1:10 PM
The Glorious Rebellion
Now that local noise metallians the Glorious Rebellion are back in grisly business, they're already gunning to regain some momentum. They released a nasty EP, Scholars of War, back in March on Sludgelord Records and have since released music videos for two of the three songs on it. The latest one is for the bludgeoning first track "This Is Fine," which is packed with footage from their spring tour with Atlanta's Dead Register: