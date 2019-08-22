The Heard

Thursday, August 22, 2019

Local noise-metal wrecking crew Glorious Rebellion release new music video and play Shovelhead Lounge Friday

Now that local noise metallians the Glorious Rebellion are back in grisly business, they're already gunning to regain some momentum. They released a nasty EP, Scholars of War, back in March on Sludgelord Records and have since released music videos for two of the three songs on it. The latest one is for the bludgeoning first track "This Is Fine," which is packed with footage from their spring tour with Atlanta's Dead Register:


Both on record and on stage, these guys bring the noise, which you can experience up close as soon as this Friday when they play the Shovelhead Lounge in Longwood with the Sinema, Channel Lock, and Almost March. Cover is $7.

  • Glorious Rebellion, the Sinema, Channel Lock, Almost March @ Shovelhead Lounge

    • Fri., Aug. 23, 7:30 p.m. $7

