The best concerts happening in Orlando this week: Gothboiclique, Axine M, Salem Moon and more

Slaughter Beach, Dog
-
Photo by Randy Erdman via Salem Moon/Facebook
-
Salem Moon
Avant-garde moniker or not, this Philly band is the newish outlet for Modern Baseball's Jake Ewald to explore darker and more downcast terrain.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Soundbar, $14
Axine M
New York avant-techno maestro lands in Thornton Park for a one-off date, also featuring the mysterious c-c from Gainesville.
9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Falcon, $5
DJ Earl
No less than Miami's DJ Earl joins up with local Ivy Hollivana to celebrate the release of her new album. Maximum party vibes.
9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Grumpy’s, $5
Gothboiclique
This is not a drill. Cold Hart and Horse Head, with assorted associates and collaborators, of the infamous Gothboiclique are rolling into Soundbar this weekend.
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Soundbar, $18-$75
Supercrush
Seattle power-poppers will keep things popping off at Lou's during this Bad Balloon pop-up show also featuring Gamma Waves and Sad Halen.
9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Uncle Lou’s, $5-$8
Salem Moon
South Floridian bass DJ/producer holds court at this latest Bass Emporium night; expect a bit of magick.
9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Soundbar, $5-$10
Blackbear
R&B sensation and songwriter-to-the-stars Blackbear welcomes the UCF faithful back at this year's Concert Knight event.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Addition Financial Arena, $25
