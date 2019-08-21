Bloggytown

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Safe surrender event gives misdemeanor defendants with open warrants a chance to 'get life back on track'

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF KISSIMMEE
  • Photo courtesy of City of Kissimmee
This is not a trap! At least it doesn't seem like one.

Osceola County police say people with outstanding arrest warrants in that county may now surrender themselves at a Safe Surrender Event, planned for Tues., Aug. 27 at the Kissimmee Civic Center.

The offer is good only for those with warrants for non-violent misdemeanor crimes. It is billed as a chance to "come in, be safe, get help." These defendants can avoid life as a fugitive or risk an arrest at home or work, as they are eligible to "get your warrant 'swapped out' for a court date in a safe and non-hostile environment."
The organizers say you must bring a form of photo ID, and you may not bring children. Multiple Osceola County law enforcement and court agencies are participating.

In September of 2018, State Attorney Aramis Ayala hosted a similar "safe surrender" for similarly-charged defendants in Orange County.



As with last year's event, organizers emphasize this is not an amnesty program, as charges will not be dropped, "but offers favorable considerations from the court, often in the form of reduced fines, probation requirements or a new court date as an alternative to incarceration."

The program is coordinated with similar national events and is coordinated in Osceola County by representatives from the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, Osceola County Government, Osceola County Corrections Department, Osceola County Clerk of Court, Judicial Correction Services, Public Defender’s Office, State Attorney’s Office, Kissimmee Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

"This is your chance to get your life back on track!" reads the event media. The event is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 201 East Dakin Ave., Kissimmee, FL 34741. More infomation can be found at the Osceola Sheriff's website: https://www.osceolasheriff.org.

Tags: , , , ,

