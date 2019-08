Disney Springs' Paddlefish hosts a beer dinner featuring Big Top Brewing

click to enlarge

Big Top Brewing Company is the featured brewery for a four-course dinner with beer pairings for each course at Disney Springs’ monumental Paddlefish restaurant. The menu includes scallops, lamb, beef chili and pineapple upside-down cake. The price tag might seem a little hefty, but that’s only because you haven’t looked at the prices of Paddlefish’s normal menu.6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21; Paddlefish, 1670 Buena Vista Drive; $75; paddlefishrestaurant.com