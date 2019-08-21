Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Disney Springs' Paddlefish hosts a beer dinner featuring Big Top Brewing

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 1:34 PM

Big Top Brewing Company is the featured brewery for a four-course dinner with beer pairings for each course at Disney Springs’ monumental Paddlefish restaurant. The menu includes scallops, lamb, beef chili and pineapple upside-down cake. The price tag might seem a little hefty, but that’s only because you haven’t looked at the prices of Paddlefish’s normal menu.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21; Paddlefish, 1670 Buena Vista Drive; $75; paddlefishrestaurant.com.
