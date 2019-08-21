CityArts gives patrons the chance to rub elbows with Orlando's art elites at Art After Dark

click to enlarge
The Downtown Arts District sponsors an opportunity for artists and art lovers to rub elbows at CityArts this week. Art After Dark offers patrons the chance to enjoy interactive art experiences, live music, meet-and-greet opportunities and a silent auction, along with craft cocktails and light bites. Attire is semi-formal, so don’t be a schlub.
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$40; downtownartsdistrict.com
.
@ CityArts
39 South Magnolia Avenue
Winter Park Area
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Aug. 24, 7 p.m.
Price:
$35-$45
Art