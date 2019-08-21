The Gist

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

CityArts gives patrons the chance to rub elbows with Orlando's art elites at Art After Dark

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 1:39 PM

The Downtown Arts District sponsors an opportunity for artists and art lovers to rub elbows at CityArts this week. Art After Dark offers patrons the chance to enjoy interactive art experiences, live music, meet-and-greet opportunities and a silent auction, along with craft cocktails and light bites. Attire is semi-formal, so don’t be a schlub.

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$40; downtownartsdistrict.com.

