Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Burlesque troupe Corsets & Cuties pull a double-header in Orlando and Sanford this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 1:47 PM

The second-place winners of the Best Burlesque Troupe category in our 2019 Best of Orlando poll, Corsets & Cuties, celebrate their fifth anniversary with two shows this week. The first is sadly their last at the current location of the Venue (we hear rumors that a new location will be announced soon), and the second is at Sanford’s Theater West End. Congratulate them in person by tipping generously.

9 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Sunday, The Venue, 511 Virginia Ave., Theater West End, 115 W. First St., Sanford; $18; thevenueorlando.com, theaterwestend.com.

