Beat Assembly III shows off the best of Orlando's lo-fi production scene at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Image via Gwadcip$/Facebook

Gwadcip$

Lo-fi beatmakers hold a showcase at the normally rock-centric Will’s Pub this week. Producers from all over Central Florida, like Gwadcip$, Loka, Nubes and the refreshingly named Plain Ol’ Zach (not actually named Zach, bee-tee-dubs) create a chill environment for the evening. And if you’ve been craving a one-stop shop for underground beat tapes, you only have yourself to blame if you skip over the merch table at this free show.9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5; willspub.org