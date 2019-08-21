The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

The Heard

Beat Assembly III shows off the best of Orlando's lo-fi production scene at Will's Pub

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 1:43 PM

click to enlarge Gwadcip$ - IMAGE VIA GWADCIP$/FACEBOOK
Lo-fi beatmakers hold a showcase at the normally rock-centric Will’s Pub this week. Producers from all over Central Florida, like Gwadcip$, Loka, Nubes and the refreshingly named Plain Ol’ Zach (not actually named Zach, bee-tee-dubs) create a chill environment for the evening. And if you’ve been craving a one-stop shop for underground beat tapes, you only have yourself to blame if you skip over the merch table at this free show.

9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5; willspub.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Beat Assembly III: Loka, Gwadcip$, Plurbal, Amable, Sam Ramesses, No66in, YG Hypnos, Nubes, Plain Ol' Zach
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Aug. 24, 9 p.m.
Price: $5
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Beat Assembly III: Loka, Gwadcip$, Plurbal, Amable, Sam Ramesses, No66in, YG Hypnos, Nubes, Plain Ol' Zach @ Will's Pub

    • Sat., Aug. 24, 9 p.m. $5

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sorry, but thermostats in Florida should never be above 78 degrees Read More

  2. Universal Orlando removes 'white power' rollercoaster photo from Facebook page Read More

  3. Bakery Plus has reopened and brought old-fashioned doughnut joy back to SoDo Read More

  4. Looks like there's no funding for the 5-hour mental health instruction Florida officials just announced for Grade 6-12 students Read More

  5. Orange County Convention Center greenlights fancy new $605 million expansion Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation