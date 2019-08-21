15 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Aug. 21:
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Rickolus/Facebook
-
Rickolus
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
DJ Zetatron
10 pm at Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.
Sharps & Felmax
9:30 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 22:
Kaleigh Baker
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Theo Moon & Steven Cardwell
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Friday, Aug. 23:
Brown Bag Brass Band
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Getting Away With It: DJ Smilin' Dan & Dave Cannalte
9 pm at Remix, 1217 N. Mills Ave.
In Motion, A Wolf in the City, Blüm
7 pm at Castle Church Brewing, 6820 Hoffner Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 24:
Giddy Up Go
6 pm at Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood.
Hardstyle Takeover: Addx, Arsinal, Kid Neptune, Robb Blak
9 pm at Bikkuri Sushi, 1915 E. Colonial Drive.
No Tan Radio Music & Arts Festival
noon at The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Rickolus, Sean Shakespeare
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, Aug. 25:
Pans, Tape Studies, Dearest
7 pm at Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive.
Monday, Aug. 26:
Nadeem's Cheap Assed Bingo Night
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Zach Meadows
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
