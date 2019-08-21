The Heard

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

15 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM

click image Rickolus - PHOTO VIA RICKOLUS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Rickolus/Facebook
  • Rickolus
Wednesday, Aug. 21:
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
DJ Zetatron 10 pm at Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.
Sharps & Felmax 9:30 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 22:
Kaleigh Baker 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Theo Moon & Steven Cardwell 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Friday, Aug. 23:
Brown Bag Brass Band 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Getting Away With It: DJ Smilin' Dan & Dave Cannalte 9 pm at Remix, 1217 N. Mills Ave.
In Motion, A Wolf in the City, Blüm 7 pm at Castle Church Brewing, 6820 Hoffner Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 24:
Giddy Up Go 6 pm at Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood.
Hardstyle Takeover: Addx, Arsinal, Kid Neptune, Robb Blak 9 pm at Bikkuri Sushi, 1915 E. Colonial Drive.
No Tan Radio Music & Arts Festival noon at The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Rickolus, Sean Shakespeare 9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, Aug. 25:
Pans, Tape Studies, Dearest 7 pm at Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive.



Monday, Aug. 26:
Nadeem's Cheap Assed Bingo Night 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Zach Meadows 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

