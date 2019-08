Stonewall Orlando hosts a screening of Wax Trax documentary 'Industrial Accident'

click to enlarge Image courtesy of Wax Trax! Records

Richard Jonckheere of Front 242/Revolting Cocks

Industrial Accident: The Story of Wax Trax!

Panic Underground pays tribute to its roots and provides a valuable history lesson this Friday with a one-night-only screening of thedocumentary on beyond-influential Chicago label Wax Trax Records. This is the story of a record store-turned-tastemaking imprint that brought the edgy and discordant sounds of electronic and industrial music to the American mainstream. You have Wax Trax to thank for getting the word out on cutting-edge heavies like Ministry (and their legion of side projects), KMFDM, Front 242, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Die Warzau and countless others. Afterward, the resident DJs will do a deep dive into Wax Trax, um, wax so you can apply everything you learned earlier in the evening on the dance floor.9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 | Stonewall, 741 W. Church St. |407-373-0888 | facebook.com/stonewall.orlando | $5