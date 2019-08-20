Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Bloggytown

Sorry, but thermostats in Florida should never be above 78 degrees

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo by Adobe Stock
I will never give in to Big Heat.

It’s been a record-setting summer across the globe for high temperatures, and Florida has not been spared. However, a new report from the federal government suggests that Floridians should just learn to accept the angry, sweaty embrace of Big Heat.

I will resist.

In an effort to cut energy costs, the U.S. Department of Energy now recommends you set your thermostat to 78 degrees Fahrenheit while you’re home, 85 degrees while you’re gone, and an ungodly 82 while you’re asleep.



Unsurprisingly, other federal agencies disagree with the DOE’s thermostat standards. The Centers for Disease Control actually recommends that an occupied indoor dwelling be between 75 degrees Fahrenheit and 80.5 in the spring and summer.

Florida Power and Light says you need to keep the thermostat below 80 for at least part of the day just to keep your house from being overrun by mold.

Of course, comfort will always be subjective, but according to me – a lazy northern transplant who despises the sun and wears shorts and a sweatshirt to work – the only scenario where a thermostat should read 82 degrees is after a hurricane, when half of Florida has lost power and we’re forced to experience this state as it was meant to be; steamy, insufferable and shirtless.

Excusing any other acts of god, a Florida thermostat should be no higher than 78 at all times. I know this because my wife and I have battled over this temp range for years and have finally found a compromise.

Ideally, the thermostat should be set at a reasonable 74 degrees when you’re home, 78 when you’re gone, and 70 when you’re asleep. This temperature range allows for both a cup of yogurt to safely sit on a counter all day and the preservation of my corpse if need be.

In the name of John Gorrie, the Florida resident who invented air conditioning, you can pry this thermostat from my slightly chilled, yogurt-covered dead hands.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando removes 'white power' rollercoaster photo from Facebook page Read More

  2. Farewell to Habit burger: all Orlando locations closed this weekend Read More

  3. Puerto Rican nurses in Florida say their boss threatened to fire them for speaking Spanish Read More

  4. Dark Horizon brings legendary haunting team to Orlando for a Florida-themed horror house Read More

  5. Bakery Plus has reopened and brought old-fashioned doughnut joy back to SoDo Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation