Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The Heard

Seattle's garage-glam Scott Yoder returns to Will's Pub this week

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge Scott Yoder - PHOTO BY KASEY ELLIOTT
  • Photo by Kasey Elliott
  • Scott Yoder
It’s a night of glittering stars and outrageous sights and sounds … No, we’re not talking about our Best of Orlando Party, though that is happening the very same night as this haute rock showcase. We’re talking about twin returns. First, Seattle’s Scott Yoder brings his darkling, overdriven glam rock back to the City Beautiful. Each time we’ve seen him here, Yoder has even more razzle and dazzle, so who knows what’s going to happen this time. Second, there’s the triumphant return of the Spoon Dogs from their East Coast tour. And since they inspired hysteria at Will’s at their tour kickoff show, we expect more of the same. Support comes from Tampa’s Glove (who now count RV’s Justin Burns in their ranks) and the Dancing Bones.

with the Spoon Dogs, Glove, the Dancing Bones | 8 p.m. Wedneday, Aug. 21 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $8

