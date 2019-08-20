Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson kicks off Pegasus Palooza at UCF

click to enlarge
Although he’s known just as much for his personal life as he is for his work on Saturday Night Live
, Pete Davidson deserves some credit for giving that show a shot in the arm. The 25-year-old is the first SNL
cast member born in the 1990s, and has shown a generational tendency toward being very open about his life – including his struggles with Crohn’s disease and mental illness. That openness has gotten him into trouble a few times, such as when he compared being an R. Kelly fan to being a supporter of the Catholic Church. Or when he made fun of Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw’s eyepatch, received after losing his eye while serving as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan. (Don’t get us wrong: Crenshaw’s still a creep who deserves to be made fun of, but not for his eyepatch.) Davidson appears at UCF’s Addition Financial Arena this week during SNL
’s off-season as the kick-off event for UCF’s Pegasus Palooza.
7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 | Addition Financial Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-3070 | additionfiarena.com
| $20
Comedy