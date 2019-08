click image Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook

Pinch us, we must be dreaming! The king of metal has returned! Danish metal legend King Diamond has announced both a new album, Institute – his first since 2007 – and even better, a North American tour set for later this year. And hold on to your monocles and fancy dress gowns, the only chance Florida fans have to pay homage in Florida is Orlando. and this show will be at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts!The King has been road-testing this new material and a brand-new stage show on the European festival circuit this summer, so expect to be shocked and King Diamond headlines the Dr. Phillips Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale day, Aug. 23.