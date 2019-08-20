DJ Smilin' Dan brings in Dave Cannalte for a special guest spot at Mills 50's Remix Record Shop

click to enlarge
Of all the nightlife action on Mills Avenue, one of the freshest new nights is pure retro. That’s because DJ Smilin’ Dan’s weekly Friday night conversion of Mills 50 wax purveyor Remix Record Shop into a music video bar is a deep dive back into some of the most defining and seminal chapters of classic alternative rock (circa 1980-1994). Like a music history book sprung to life, Smilin’ Dan’s experienced audiovisual sets capture the underground zeitgeist in all its brilliant sound and vision with projected music videos and obscure cuts. This week, however, is extra special since Dan will spin with a legendary guest: DJ Dave Cannalte. One of the most credentialed pioneers of the Orlando club scene, Cannalte’s illustrious CV stretches all the way back to the SPIT days. So go get all 120 Minutes when these two lifers plumb the crates, go full immersion and resurrect legends.
with DJs Smilin’ Dan and Dave Cannalte | 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 | Remix Record Shop, 1213 N. Mills Ave. | remixrecordshop.com
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Remix
1217 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Aug. 23, 9 p.m.
Price:
free
Concerts/Events