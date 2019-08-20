The Heard

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The Heard

Backstreet Boys compare their 'DNA' at Orlando's Amway Center

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 5:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DENNIS LEUPOLD
  • Photo by Dennis Leupold
Orlando women in your mid-30s: It’s time to unite! We must take to the streets to welcome back our hometown boy-band heroes, the Backstreet Boys. Nick, AJ, Brian, Kevin and Howie have returned. Actually, they never left: Unlike some boy bands, the Backstreet Boys stayed together for 23 years and counting. After the smashing success of their first album and their hit-filled follow-up, Millennium, they went on to release five more albums. These albums weren’t exactly fan favorites, but BSB never stopped trying. Their latest release, DNA, is a welcome addition that brings the boys into the modern age without losing their a cappella charm. The comeback lead single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” received a Grammy nomination. The boys are also charting on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 12 years. Does it matter that their current success might be tied to a corporate partnership with the controversial genetic testing company 23andMe? We’re not going to busy ourselves with such concerns. Nostalgia is a hell of a drug, and we’re high as a kite. Plus, they still dance. Now THAT’S commitment.

with Baylee Littrell | 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $140-$750

