Trans-Siberian Orchestra to bring a very prog-rock Christmas to the Amway Center in December

Winter tour dates from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra should be no surprise, but longtime fans of the prog-rock spectacle will be happy to know that the 2019 edition of TSO’s tour will bring the band’s 1996 debut, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, to life along with a Christmas-themed trilogy of albums including 1998's The Christmas Attic and 2004's The Lost Christmas Eve.
"It’s been eight years since we last performed it and I promise it will be our most amazing show ever,” Al Pitrelli, TSO's musical director and lead guitarist, told USA Today. “Not only amazing musically and visually, but for a lot of us on and off the stage, emotionally.”
