Monday, August 19, 2019

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to bring a very prog-rock Christmas to the Amway Center in December

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 2:56 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TSO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via TSO/Facebook
Winter tour dates from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra should be no surprise, but longtime fans of the prog-rock spectacle will be happy to know that the 2019 edition of TSO’s tour will bring the band’s 1996 debut, Christmas Eve and Other Stories, to life along with a Christmas-themed trilogy of albums including 1998's The Christmas Attic and 2004's The Lost Christmas Eve.

The good news for Orlando fans is that the tour will stop at the Amway Center on Dec. 14. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

"It’s been eight years since we last performed it and I promise it will be our most amazing show ever,” Al Pitrelli, TSO's musical director and lead guitarist, told USA Today. “Not only amazing musically and visually, but for a lot of us on and off the stage, emotionally.”


