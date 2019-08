Trans-Siberian Orchestra to bring a very prog-rock Christmas to the Amway Center in December

click image Photo via TSO/Facebook

Winter tour dates from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra should be no surprise, but longtime fans of the prog-rock spectacle will be happy to know that the 2019 edition of TSO’s tour will bring the band’s 1996 debut,, to life along with a Christmas-themed trilogy of albums including 1998'sand 2004'sThe good news for Orlando fans is that the tour will stop at the Amway Center on Dec. 14. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. "It’s been eight years since we last performed it and I promise it will be our most amazing show ever,” Al Pitrelli, TSO's musical director and lead guitarist, told. “Not only amazing musically and visually, but for a lot of us on and off the stage, emotionally.”