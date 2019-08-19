Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 19, 2019

Bloggytown

School bus and pickup truck collide in Orlando, 3 children complain of head pain

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge VIA FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL
  • via Florida Highway Patrol
A crash between a school bus and pickup truck in Orange County left three children complaining of minor head pain, according to fire officials.

The children, two sisters aged 6 and 8, and their 5-year-old brother, were checked out on the scene. Officials found they did not need to be taken to the hospital, said Mike Jachles an Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman.

Fire officials were called out to the scene of the crash at Dean Road and Winder Trail at 8:26 a.m., Jachles said.

The bus, driven by a a 42-year-old woman, carried 23 children ranging from 5 to 13 years old going to Arbor Ridge K-8 School.
A woman and 3-year-old toddler were in the pickup truck and were not injured, fire officials said.



When the siblings complained of head pain, fire crews evaluated them, and their mother came to the scene, Jachles said. They determined the kids were all right, and they boarded a new school bus that arrived to take the kids to class.

There were no immediate details on the events leading up to the collision.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld appears to move focus from captive-animal shows to coasters and thrill rides Read More

  2. Movement against Orlando Pulse museum gains momentum Read More

  3. Florida teacher removed after viral whiteboard rant against students who don't stand for the pledge Read More

  4. Disney World’s new discount ticket 'deal' keeps you out of the parks until they're absolutely packed Read More

  5. PokéBar pop-up coming to Orlando for one day only in October Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation