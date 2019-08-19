School bus and pickup truck collide in Orlando, 3 children complain of head pain

click to enlarge via Florida Highway Patrol

School bus crash at Dean Rd and Winder Tr. No reported injuries. Drivers need to make sure they are looking out for school buses. pic.twitter.com/mWhxVB5LuU — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 19, 2019

A crash between a school bus and pickup truck in Orange County left three children complaining of minor head pain, according to fire officials.The children, two sisters aged 6 and 8, and their 5-year-old brother, were checked out on the scene. Officials found they did not need to be taken to the hospital, said Mike Jachles an Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman.Fire officials were called out to the scene of the crash at Dean Road and Winder Trail at 8:26 a.m., Jachles said.The bus, driven by a a 42-year-old woman, carried 23 children ranging from 5 to 13 years old going to Arbor Ridge K-8 School.A woman and 3-year-old toddler were in the pickup truck and were not injured, fire officials said.When the siblings complained of head pain, fire crews evaluated them, and their mother came to the scene, Jachles said. They determined the kids were all right, and they boarded a new school bus that arrived to take the kids to class.There were no immediate details on the events leading up to the collision.