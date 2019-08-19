Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Tip Jar

Bakery Plus has reopened and brought old-fashioned doughnut joy back to SoDo

Posted By on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 6:51 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY @BEEFYKINGORLANDO ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy @beefykingorlando on Instagram
(CW: lying spouse; doughnut-filled happy ending.)

"Oh, no! Bakery Plus closed!" my husband calls from the living room where he's scrolling through his phone.

I gasp from the kitchen. "WHAT?" My heart drops. Bakery Plus (at 915 E. Michigan St.) has been closed for months for a major renovation project, and ever since the sign for Shaka Donuts went up a few weeks ago down the block, I've been holding my breath for the "just kidding, we're actually closing forever" note on the door to appear.

My life, now empty of their signature sour cream old-fashioned doughnut, flashes before my eyes. It's a sad life without that fried, fluted fritter.



But he's just effing with me.

Bakery Plus has finally reopened, and I can't wait to see what the inside looks like now. To be honest, I loved the formerly dingy interior with 1970s booths, a couple of counter stools, and a bunch of makeshift signs leaning against the walls to hawk the items that wouldn't fit on the main menu board.

But now, everything that was old is new again. Gotta keep up with the doughnut-making Joneses down the street with their Courier font and carefree Hawaiian hand signal. As for me, I'll be happy to slot that old-fashioned doughnut with its crispy fluted edges into my cheat meal map this Saturday.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando removes 'white power' rollercoaster photo from Facebook page Read More

  2. Farewell to Habit burger: all Orlando locations closed this weekend Read More

  3. Dark Horizon brings legendary haunting team to Orlando for a Florida-themed horror house Read More

  4. Puerto Rican nurses in Florida say their boss threatened to fire them for speaking Spanish Read More

  5. School bus and pickup truck collide in Orlando, 3 children complain of head pain Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation