Bakery Plus has reopened and brought old-fashioned doughnut joy back to SoDo

(CW: lying spouse; doughnut-filled happy ending.)"Oh, no! Bakery Plus closed!" my husband calls from the living room where he's scrolling through his phone.I gasp from the kitchen. "WHAT?" My heart drops. Bakery Plus (at 915 E. Michigan St.) has been closed for months for a major renovation project, and ever since the sign for Shaka Donuts went up a few weeks ago down the block, I've been holding my breath for the "just kidding, we're actually closing forever" note on the door to appear.My life, now empty of their signature sour cream old-fashioned doughnut, flashes before my eyes. It's a sad life without that fried, fluted fritter.But he's just effing with me.Bakery Plus has finally reopened, and I can't wait to see what the inside looks like now. To be honest, I loved the formerly dingy interior with 1970s booths, a couple of counter stools, and a bunch of makeshift signs leaning against the walls to hawk the items that wouldn't fit on the main menu board.But now, everything that was old is new again. Gotta keep up with the doughnut-making Joneses down the street with their Courier font and carefree Hawaiian hand signal. As for me, I'll be happy to slot that old-fashioned doughnut with its crispy fluted edges into my cheat meal map this Saturday.