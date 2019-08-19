Monday, August 19, 2019
Adaptive water skiing event for skiers with disabilities comes to Winter Haven next month
By Jenna Lyons
The ski's the limit for water-skiers of all abilities.
Adaptive water skiing for skiers with disabilities will be offered at a special event at Lake Silver in Winter Haven for the sixth year in a row next month, according to a press release from Polk County Tourism officials.
The Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team joins forces with nonprofit group On the Edge Children's Foundation for the gathering, among a number of other organizations.
Amputees will be able to try water skiing, take pontoon boat rides or just play games and eat some food.
The event's open to all disabled persons over 6 years old. Those with brittle bone disorders or a history of seizures will not be able to participate. Get more information and sign up here.
When:
Sept. 28
Where:
250 S. Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33881
