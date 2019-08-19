Adaptive water skiing event for skiers with disabilities comes to Winter Haven next month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Polk County Tourism

The ski's the limit for water-skiers of all abilities.Adaptive water skiing for skiers with disabilities will be offered at a special event at Lake Silver in Winter Haven for the sixth year in a row next month, according to a press release from Polk County Tourism officials.The Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team joins forces with nonprofit group On the Edge Children's Foundation for the gathering, among a number of other organizations.Amputees will be able to try water skiing, take pontoon boat rides or just play games and eat some food.The event's open to all disabled persons over 6 years old. Those with brittle bone disorders or a history of seizures will not be able to participate.Sept. 28250 S. Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33881