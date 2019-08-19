Bloggytown

Monday, August 19, 2019

Adaptive water skiing event for skiers with disabilities comes to Winter Haven next month

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY POLK COUNTY TOURISM
  • Photo courtesy Polk County Tourism
The ski's the limit for water-skiers of all abilities.

Adaptive water skiing for skiers with disabilities will be offered at a special event at Lake Silver in Winter Haven for the sixth year in a row next month, according to a press release from Polk County Tourism officials.

The Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team joins forces with nonprofit group On the Edge Children's Foundation for the gathering, among a number of other organizations.  
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY POLK COUNTY TOURISM
  • Photo courtesy Polk County Tourism


Amputees will be able to try water skiing, take pontoon boat rides or just play games and eat some food.



The event's open to all disabled persons over 6 years old. Those with brittle bone disorders or a history of seizures will not be able to participate. Get more information and sign up here.

When: Sept. 28
Where: 250 S. Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven, FL 33881

