Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, August 17, 2019

Bloggytown

Orlando's ban on styrofoam at city properties not threatened by South Florida court ruling

Posted By on Sat, Aug 17, 2019 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
If you haven't heard, an appellate court just ruled that the city of Coral Gables cannot impose it's 2016 ban on styrofoam.

You may have also heard that the Orlando City Council has agreed to a new policy banning plastic straws, bags and utensils, and Styrofoam ice chests and cups, at city parks and venues like the Amway Center, Camping World Stadium and the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

So, can Orlando still ban styrofoam on city properties?

Apparently yes, according to city officials. It's going into effect Oct. 1.



The difference is, in Coral Gables, the city approved a Styrofoam-ban ordinance in February 2016, effectively banning the white packaging material across the board. It led to a lawsuit from the Florida Retail Federation, which resulted in the recent ruling.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeals found that the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services bill that stops local governments from regulating styrofoam bans using ordinances was constitutional, News Service of Florida reported.

But Orlando's policy is strictly delegated to areas that belong to the city, Karyn Barber, a city spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

"Because the city's policy is internal, and not a citywide ban, this ruling will not have an impact on our policy for single-use products on city-owned property," Barber wrote.

"However, we are encouraged by the fact that more than 75 businesses in Orlando have voluntarily eliminated styrofoam, plastic bags, and/or plastic straws and have made the switch to more environmentally-friendly alternatives that are either compostable, biodegradable, reusable, or recyclable."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Movement against Orlando Pulse museum gains momentum Read More

  2. Florida teacher removed after viral whiteboard rant against students who don't stand for the pledge Read More

  3. Orlando's Electric Daisy Carnival just announced full lineup of more than 100 artists Read More

  4. PokéBar pop-up coming to Orlando for one day only in October Read More

  5. Disney World’s new discount ticket 'deal' keeps you out of the parks until they're absolutely packed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation