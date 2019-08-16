The Heard

Friday, August 16, 2019

Third Eye Blind's massive summer tour comes to Orlando in November

Posted By on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY THIRD EYE BLIND / INSTAGRAM
Third Eye Blind is touring through Orlando in November, part of a nationwide promotion for "Screamer," the band's seventh full-length album.

After spending October on an U.K. stretch, the band will hit the east coast, rolling through St. Petersburg on Nov. 14, Tallahassee on the 15th, and Orlando on Nov. 16. The band will have one more Florida show in Coconut Creek at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Nov. 17.

Tickets are $39.75-$75.75, and go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. at the band's website, where you can also enter a pre-sale. The band's new album is out Oct. 18.

While Third Eye Blind has been going strong for two decades, "Screamer" is their first album to feature multiple musical collaborators, including Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, Ryan Olson of Marijuana Death Squad, and Poliça, along with the album’s "musical consigliere," Billy Corgan.

“We have always been so insular,” says Jenkins, “and on 'Screamer' we adopted an open-door policy – come in, be musical, and follow the song where it takes us.”



Third Eye Blind broke their own attendance records with 2019’s Summer Gods tour, with Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot, and the band even says it offsets its carbon footprint by donating a portion of ticket proceeds to a U.S.-based carbon offset project managed by ClimeCo.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be in a good rock band,” adds Jenkins. “The gift that’s been given to me is that people view my music as enlivening them.”

Screamer will be available everywhere on October 18, and October 11 on the ‘Ten Bands One Cause’ Pink Vinyl Campaign Benefitting Gilda’s Club NYC.

