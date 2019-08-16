Bloggytown

Friday, August 16, 2019

For the love of God, will someone please name this Orange County Sheriff's horse?

Posted By on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA OCSO VIDEO / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via OCSO video / YouTube
This Orange County Sheriff's Office horse needs a law enforcement name.

Just look at this horse:
Is this a male or female? What breed of horse is this? They don't say. How can we be expected to name this horse?

We called and found out. The horse is a male, and is either an American Quarter Horse or Paint Horse. Before you consider your default name, know that you are limited to five choices: Leo, Copper, Justice, or Wrangler.

screen_shot_2019-08-16_at_1.32.38_pm.png

Set aside your concerns and please, just name this horse. Today, Friday, Aug. 16, is your deadline. You can cast your vote via the comments section of the Facebook post.
