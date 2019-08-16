For the love of God, will someone please name this Orange County Sheriff's horse?

click to enlarge Screenshot via OCSO video / YouTube

This Orange County Sheriff's Office horse needs a law enforcement name.Just look at this horse:Is this a male or female? What breed of horse is this? They don't say. How can we be expected to name this horse?We called and found out. The horse is a male, and is either an American Quarter Horse or Paint Horse. Before you consider your default name, know that you are limited to five choices: Leo, Copper, Justice, or Wrangler.Set aside your concerns and please,Today, Friday, Aug. 16, is your deadline. You can cast your vote via the comments section of the Facebook post.