For the love of God, will someone please name this Orange County Sheriff's horse?

This Orange County Sheriff's Office horse needs a law enforcement name.
Just look at this horse:
Is this a male or female? What breed of horse is this? They don't say. How can we be expected to name this horse?
We called and found out. The horse is a male, and is either an American Quarter Horse or Paint Horse. Before you consider your default name, know that you are limited to five choices: Leo, Copper, Justice, or Wrangler.
Set aside your concerns and please, just name this horse. Today, Friday, Aug. 16, is your deadline. You can cast your vote via the comments section of the Facebook post.