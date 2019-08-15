Thursday, August 15, 2019
Washington D.C. rapper Wale to kick off comeback tour in Florida and play Orlando
Rapper Wale
wants to reassure his fans that "Everything is Fine" during his autumn tour
of the same name, and this trek is kicking off in Florida and includes a date in the City Beautiful!
Wale has recently made waves with both new single "On Chill," and tongue-in-cheek Twitter trolling
of online pundits who had excluded him from lists of the 50 greatest rappers of all time.
Wale headlines Celine (!!)
on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
