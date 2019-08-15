The Heard

Thursday, August 15, 2019

The Heard

Washington D.C. rapper Wale to kick off comeback tour in Florida and play Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 12:55 PM

click image PHOTO VIA WALE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Wale/Facebook
Rapper Wale wants to reassure his fans that "Everything is Fine" during his autumn tour of the same name, and this trek is kicking off in Florida and includes a date in the City Beautiful!

Wale has recently made waves with both new single "On Chill," and tongue-in-cheek Twitter trolling of online pundits who had excluded him from lists of the 50 greatest rappers of all time.

Wale headlines Celine (!!) on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


