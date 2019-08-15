Bloggytown

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Orlando rally tonight will bring together LGBTQ activists and allies to call for ban on 'conversion therapy'

Posted By on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 1:54 PM

PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
A rally in Orlando on Thursday will bring LGBTQ activists and allies together to call for a ban on conversion therapy in Orange County.

The event piggy backs off of a petition created by local activist Andrew Chang that so far has more than 4,500 signatures.

Chang, calling the controversial procedure a pseudoscience that can lead to depression, suicide and drug use, cited opposition to the practice from American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

With Friday's rally, supporters hope to reach out to more community members with their message. Survivors of conversion therapy and a number of LGBTQ leaders and allies are slated to speak at the event, including Jennifer Foster, executive director of One Orlando Alliance, Randy Thomas, executive director of Thrive LGBT+ and State Sen. Linda Stewart, D, Orlando.



Alan Chambers, former president of conversion therapy chain Exodus International, also supports the ban and will be speaking at the event.

When: Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Stonewall Bar, 741 W Church St.

