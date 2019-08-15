Movement against Orlando Pulse museum gains momentum

Tonight on .@cnn Christine Leinonen explained how after media left, the owner of the Pulse Nightclub began profiting off of the #Orlando #MassShooting though the .@onePULSEorg proposed "memorial" museum.



Now we're fighting back. Join us. #NoPulseMuseum#GunCrisisTownHall#cnn pic.twitter.com/2hSS4ulbHb