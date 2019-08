click image Photo via Meka Nism/Facebook

Local metal marauders Meka Nism are going from strength to strength, following up a sold-out recording session and performance at the Orlando Public Library's cutting-edge Melrose Center with a spot an upcoming Orlando Rocks showcase at the House of Blues with a number of other local powerhouses.2019 is a big year for Meka Nism on all fronts, with fearsome frontperson Ms. Meka Nism being recently appointed as a Governor on the Board of the Recording Academy/Grammy Awards Florida chapter! Meka Nism headlines the Orlando Rocks showcase on Friday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. with Nevertel, Felicity and NoSelf. Once again, the event is free!