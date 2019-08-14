Young R&B sensation Khalid hits Orlando at the Amway Center

click to enlarge
Multiplatinum R&B singer Khalid has been on the road since June, touring arenas behind his heat-seeking second album Free Spirit
, which he dropped back in April (with accompanying short film, natch). The young Grammy-nominated artist tries his hand at all manner of pop textures on Free Spirit
, collaborating with everyone from Disclosure and Murda Beatz to Father John Misty. These gambits paid off big time when, just mere weeks after the album’s release, Khalid became the first musician to ever occupy ALL FIVE top spots of Billboard’s R&B chart, and subsequently outpaced Ariana Grande to become the most-streamed artist on Spotify. Now that’s a “Whirlwind” right there.
with Clairo | 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7000 | amwaycenter.com
