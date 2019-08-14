Wall Street Plaza's 10th annual MargaritaFest gives you three hours of unlimited 'ritas

click to enlarge
Three hours of unlimited margaritas. That’s the main attraction at Wall Street Plaza’s 10th annual MargaritaFest this weekend. Sure, there’s the live reggae from Cops
themers Inner Circle and locals 506 Crew. And if you upgrade to the Tequila Terrace ticket, you can enjoy air conditioning and extra drinks in the Monkey Bar. But we all know why we’re really going: three hours of unlimited margaritas.
5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $20-$35; orlandoweeklytickets.com
.
@ Wall Street Plaza
Wall and Court streets
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Aug. 17, 5-9 p.m.
Price:
$20-$35
