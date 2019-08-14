Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Tip Jar

Wall Street Plaza's 10th annual MargaritaFest gives you three hours of unlimited 'ritas

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge drink_margaritafest_adobestock_38409356.jpeg
Three hours of unlimited margaritas. That’s the main attraction at Wall Street Plaza’s 10th annual MargaritaFest this weekend. Sure, there’s the live reggae from Cops themers Inner Circle and locals 506 Crew. And if you upgrade to the Tequila Terrace ticket, you can enjoy air conditioning and extra drinks in the Monkey Bar. But we all know why we’re really going: three hours of unlimited margaritas.

5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $20-$35; orlandoweeklytickets.com.

