Wall Street Plaza's 10th annual MargaritaFest gives you three hours of unlimited 'ritas

Event Details MargaritaFest @ Wall Street Plaza Wall and Court streets Downtown Orlando, FL When: Sat., Aug. 17, 5-9 p.m. Price: $20-$35 Events: Food & Drink Map

Three hours of unlimited margaritas. That’s the main attraction at Wall Street Plaza’s 10th annual MargaritaFest this weekend. Sure, there’s the live reggae fromthemers Inner Circle and locals 506 Crew. And if you upgrade to the Tequila Terrace ticket, you can enjoy air conditioning and extra drinks in the Monkey Bar. But we all know why we’re really going: three hours of unlimited margaritas.5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; $20-$35; orlandoweeklytickets.com