Snap Orlando shows off work new and old at 'Le Salon 2019'

click to enlarge Photo by David Kretschmer

Event Details Le Salon 2019 @ Snap! Space 1013 East Colonial Drive Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Fri., Aug. 16, 11 a.m. and Aug. 17-Sept. 28 Price: free Art Map

They say that it’s better to spend your money on experiences than things. Although we aspire to this level of personal minimalism, one of the things that always gets in the way is our love of buying art. Investing in a one-of-a-kind piece deserves a pass from the finger-wagging KonMari adherents – so it’s good to remember that Snap! Orlando is very much a working gallery, not a museum, and their openings are not just parties. Patrick and Holly Kahn have built Snap on their exquisite taste and they are happy to work with anyone new to buying art and help you start building a collection. Then again, if you’re just not in the market, you can still stop by the charming Colonial Drive gallery to treat yourself to Lineage Coffee, Pop Parlour popsicles, Buttermilk Bakery pastries or juice from Grounding Roots, along with some serious eye candy.11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17 | show through Sept. 28 | Snap Space, 1013 E. Colonial Drive | snaporlando.com | free