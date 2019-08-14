Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Tip Jar

Savoy gives you a chance to get served by movers and shakers for annual Celebrity Bartender Night

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 3:17 PM

click to enlarge gal_savoy_orlando.jpg
For the seventh year in a row, Savoy lets local celebrities get behind the stick for short bartending shifts, donating all tips to the Center. This year’s lineup includes DJs from XL106.7-FM, activists like Gina Duncan, State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, Pulse’s Neema Bahrami and Miss Comedy Queen Addison Taylor, among plenty of others. Hosts George Wallace and Pepe keep the crowd entertained throughout.

6 p.m. Tuesday; Savoy, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; donations; savoyorlando.com.

