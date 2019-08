Savoy gives you a chance to get served by movers and shakers for annual Celebrity Bartender Night

click to enlarge

Event Details Celebrity Bartender Night @ Savoy Orlando 1913 N. Orange Ave. Central Orlando, FL When: Tue., Aug. 20, 6 p.m. Price: donations Events: Food & Drink Map

For the seventh year in a row, Savoy lets local celebrities get behind the stick for short bartending shifts, donating all tips to the Center. This year’s lineup includes DJs from XL106.7-FM, activists like Gina Duncan, State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, Pulse’s Neema Bahrami and Miss Comedy Queen Addison Taylor, among plenty of others. Hosts George Wallace and Pepe keep the crowd entertained throughout.6 p.m. Tuesday; Savoy, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; donations; savoyorlando.com