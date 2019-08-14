The Heard

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The Heard

Revisit the 'Third Wave' at Enzian's screening of 'Pick It Up! Ska in the '90s'

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) in Pick It Up! Ska in the '90s - PHOTO COURTESY OF POPMOTION PICTURES
  • Photo courtesy of Popmotion Pictures
  • Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) in Pick It Up! Ska in the '90s
Few musical genres evoke as much simultaneous nostalgia and derision as ska. The haven of band geeks across the nation – because how else are you going to be able to use that trombone in a “punk” way – ska had a huge boom in the mid-to-late ’90s. Bands like the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Reel Big Fish and Goldfinger were inescapable on the radio. But almost as soon as the mainstream embraced the genre, the bottom fell out of an overcrowded market. The Enzian showcases the Florida premiere of a new independent documentary this week that gets the story of ska’s “Third Wave” straight from the musicians who lived through it. Pick It Up! Ska in the ’90s, directed by Taylor Morden, features interviews with members of Rancid, Operation Ivy, Dance Hall Crashers, Save Ferris and other bands for a bittersweet look at a more innocent time. Deduct a star if no one uses the word “skamageddon” during the film.

9:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12

