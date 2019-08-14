Orlando dream-pop standouts Cathedral Bells get their time to shine as they head out on tour

click to enlarge
Local dream-pop maestros Cathedral Bells are like a quiet storm, gathering momentum slowly and inexorably without much fuss or furor, before the heavens open and … you know the rest. The band has been patiently gathering momentum this year, releasing Eighth Wonder of the World
this summer as a self-assured follow-up to their debut self-titled EP, and then going on a West Coast tour with Cali bedroom-pop comrades Foliage. Frontperson Matt Messore calls Cassadaga home these days, and no doubt it informs the ethereal and otherworldly cast to the filigreed tones of Cathedral Bells. This Will’s Pub date is a kick-off to another tour – heading out toward Texas – where they’ll be joined by Body Heat and Alien Witch.
with Body Heat, Alien Witch | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mill’s Ave. | willspub.org
| $5-$8
