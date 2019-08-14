The Heard

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The Heard

Orlando dream-pop standouts Cathedral Bells get their time to shine as they head out on tour

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 1:50 PM

IMAGE VIA CATHEDRAL BELLS/BANDCAMP
Local dream-pop maestros Cathedral Bells are like a quiet storm, gathering momentum slowly and inexorably without much fuss or furor, before the heavens open and … you know the rest. The band has been patiently gathering momentum this year, releasing Eighth Wonder of the World this summer as a self-assured follow-up to their debut self-titled EP, and then going on a West Coast tour with Cali bedroom-pop comrades Foliage. Frontperson Matt Messore calls Cassadaga home these days, and no doubt it informs the ethereal and otherworldly cast to the filigreed tones of Cathedral Bells. This Will’s Pub date is a kick-off to another tour – heading out toward Texas – where they’ll be joined by Body Heat and Alien Witch.

with Body Heat, Alien Witch | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mill’s Ave. | willspub.org | $5-$8

Event Details Cathedral Bells, Body Heat, Alien Witch
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., Aug. 20, 7 p.m.
Price: $5-$8
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
