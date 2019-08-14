Orange County Library System announces Local Wanderer program, offering free admission to Orlando arts and culture venues

click to enlarge
Artwork by Sean Walsh via Orange County Library System
The Orange County Library System announced their new Local Wanderer program, which offers free admission to local arts and culture venues.
Through the program, library cardholders will be granted free access to a variety of cultural institutions, including the Orlando Museum of Art, Orange County Regional History Center, Hard Rock Live, Central Florida Zoo, and many other local cultural offerings including museums, theaters, and sports venues.
The program starts today, Aug. 14, and these cultural institutions are participating so far:
• Orlando Museum of Art
• Mennello Museum of American Art
• Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art
• Orlando Repertory Theatre
• Orange County Regional History Center
• Orlando Solar Bears
• Hard Rock Live Orlando
• Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens
• Orlando Science Center
Participants in Local Wanderer can reserve free passes to these institutions online at: ocls.info/localwanderer
. Each pass gives cardholders a 14-day check-out period to show the reservation and card for free admission. Some institutions are allowing up to three guests.
“We are excited to team up with Orange County Library System on a program that opens up a world of possibilities,” said Glen Gentele, director and CEO of Orlando Museum of Art. “Simply put: The Local Wanderer initiative provides more people in our community a direct path to the arts.”
Culture pass programs are intended to eliminate financial barriers preventing people from experiencing local cultural opportunities. Local Wanderer will provide Orange County families a means of entry to the world-class institutions that call Central Florida home.
We can't stop staring at the the new graphics for the program. To create a hyperlocal feel for Local Wanderer, Orange County Library System turned to Sean Walsh, an Orlando based illustrator and designer who runs Secret Society Goods.
For more details about Local Wanderer, visit ocls.info/localwanderer
