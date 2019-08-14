The Heard

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

The Heard

Norwegian black metal band 1349 gets dark at Soundbar this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge 1349.jpg
For fans of metal, you can’t get much better in terms of unhinged heaviness and total commitment than Norwegian black metal. One of the more enduring and successful of these bands, 1349, are playing a mere three U.S. dates – with two of them in fucking Florida?! Peers to the fearsome likes of Mayhem and Satyricon, 1349 released new single “Through Eyes of Stone” in July as a foretaste of a forthcoming seventh album, dubbed The Internal Pathway. And in a way, it’s heartening to see the band just as corpse-painted up and feral as they were when they released 2004’s Beyond the Apocalypse. You want it darker? All you had to do was ask.

with Cloak, Varanger, the Valley Ritual | 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com | $15-$18

